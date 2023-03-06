Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is 2.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.46, soaring 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Within the past 52 weeks, LYG’s price has moved between $1.70 and $2.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.40%. With a float of $16.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.88 billion.

In an organization with 59354 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lloyds Banking Group plc is 81.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.57 million. That was better than the volume of 7.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.17. However, in the short run, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.51. Second resistance stands at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.60 billion based on 16,851,698K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,746 M and income totals 6,752 M. The company made 14,945 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,631 M in sales during its previous quarter.