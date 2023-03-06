Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.88 million

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $3.12, up 3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.21 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has traded in a range of $2.10-$3.30.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -118.00%. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 651,335. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 64,745 shares at a rate of $10.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,093,750 shares.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +17.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to -18.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 92.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.50 billion has total of 12,692,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,812 M in contrast with the sum of -932,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,665 M and last quarter income was 1,484 M.