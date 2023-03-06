No matter how cynical the overall market is, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) performance over the last week is recorded 0.68%

March 03, 2023, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) trading session started at the price of $39.67, that was -3.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.685 and dropped to $38.26 before settling in for the closing price of $39.93. A 52-week range for EAT has been $21.47 – $42.14.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.70%. With a float of $43.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.00 million.

The firm has a total of 62025 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brinker International Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 20,255. In this transaction SVP & COO, Chili’s of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $40.51, taking the stock ownership to the 31,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Digital Officer sold 347 for $40.73, making the entire transaction worth $14,133. This insider now owns 24,763 shares in total.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.52) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brinker International Inc., EAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Brinker International Inc.’s (EAT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.30. The third major resistance level sits at $40.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.65.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Key Stats

There are 44,063K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 3,804 M while income totals 117,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,019 M while its last quarter net income were 27,900 K.