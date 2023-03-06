No matter how cynical the overall market is Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) performance over the last week is recorded 223.07%

On March 03, 2023, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) opened at $0.4852, lower -19.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.578 and dropped to $0.431 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for LHDX have ranged from $0.11 to $4.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

In an organization with 221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.46, operating margin of -68.45, and the pretax margin is -69.65.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lucira Health Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,358. In this transaction Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer of this company sold 5,028 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 134,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 4,263 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $682. This insider now owns 144,925 shares in total.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$2.77. This company achieved a net margin of -69.67 while generating a return on equity of -52.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 156.94 million. That was better than the volume of 29.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 701.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 434.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3208, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2830. However, in the short run, Lucira Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5432. Second resistance stands at $0.6341. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6902. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3962, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3401. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2492.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Key Stats

There are currently 40,106K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 93,060 K according to its annual income of -64,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,390 K and its income totaled -126,860 K.