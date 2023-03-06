No matter how cynical the overall market is, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.13%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $7.07, up 3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.21 and dropped to $7.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has traded in a range of $4.31-$7.71.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.20%. With a float of $12.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 134443 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG], we can find that recorded value of 3.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.30. The third major resistance level sits at $7.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.12 billion has total of 12,320,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,419 M in contrast with the sum of 10,064 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,580 M and last quarter income was 794,680 K.