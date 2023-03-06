No matter how cynical the overall market is WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) performance over the last week is recorded 61.50%

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.83, soaring 37.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Within the past 52 weeks, WAVD’s price has moved between $0.34 and $6.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 17.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -362.30%. With a float of $14.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.71, operating margin of -12.45, and the pretax margin is -14.65.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WaveDancer Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,557. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 3,996 shares at a rate of $0.64, taking the stock ownership to the 1,635,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s CEO bought 21,004 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $13,376. This insider now owns 1,631,785 shares in total.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7.53 while generating a return on equity of -11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Trading Performance Indicators

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 95364.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, WaveDancer Inc.’s (WAVD) raw stochastic average was set at 79.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0966. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3633 in the near term. At $1.5067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5433.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.10 million based on 19,126K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,030 K and income totals -1,130 K. The company made 2,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.