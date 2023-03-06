Ouster Inc. (OUST)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
On March 03, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $1.10, higher 4.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.0801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $0.76 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $123.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.36 million.

In an organization with 278 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 363,310. In this transaction Director of this company sold 326,248 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 982,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,067 for $1.10, making the entire transaction worth $3,382. This insider now owns 2,320,623 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.79 million. That was better than the volume of 1.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 31.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2265, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4176. However, in the short run, Ouster Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1466. Second resistance stands at $1.1733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0535. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0268.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 184,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 406.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,580 K according to its annual income of -93,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,200 K and its income totaled -35,990 K.

