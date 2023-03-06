Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) volume exceeds 5.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $15.50, up 4.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.0783 and dropped to $15.34 before settling in for the closing price of $15.40. Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has traded in a range of $13.40-$30.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 12.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -450.60%. With a float of $210.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6200 workers is very important to gauge.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to -32.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

The latest stats from [Pan American Silver Corp., PAAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.47 million was superior to 3.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.56. The third major resistance level sits at $17.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.83.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.24 billion has total of 210,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,495 M in contrast with the sum of -341,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 375,470 K and last quarter income was -172,760 K.