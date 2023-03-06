Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 95.21% last month.

Company News

On March 03, 2023, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) opened at $86.02, higher 4.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.82 and dropped to $84.6415 before settling in for the closing price of $86.81. Price fluctuations for RETA have ranged from $18.47 to $95.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -46.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 321 workers is very important to gauge.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 6,409,473. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $85.46, taking the stock ownership to the 36,158 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.18) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1449.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.54, a number that is poised to hit -2.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

The latest stats from [Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., RETA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.53 million was superior to 1.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.83.

During the past 100 days, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RETA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 498.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 208.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.29. The third major resistance level sits at $100.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.93. The third support level lies at $79.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Key Stats

There are currently 36,644K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,220 K according to its annual income of -311,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 540 K and its income totaled -79,000 K.

Newsletter

 

