Recent developments with Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

Company News

On March 03, 2023, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) opened at $1.01, lower -16.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.7901 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for DUO have ranged from $0.60 to $8.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -424.00% at the time writing. With a float of $4.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.46 million.

In an organization with 604 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.30, operating margin of -101.58, and the pretax margin is -126.71.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -124.28 while generating a return on equity of -134.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -379.10

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9505, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5622. However, in the short run, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0320. Second resistance stands at $1.2009. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7421, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6211. The third support level lies at $0.4522 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

There are currently 5,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 147,880 K according to its annual income of -193,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,705 K and its income totaled -600,224 K.

