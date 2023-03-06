Recent developments with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.49 cents.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $9.91, up 6.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.36 and dropped to $9.81 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. Over the past 52 weeks, SOI has traded in a range of $8.29-$14.61.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 54.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 96.10%. With a float of $29.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 179 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +12.91.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 218,500. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 538,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $86,240. This insider now owns 13,439 shares in total.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.61 while generating a return on equity of 10.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s (SOI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s (SOI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.38 in the near term. At $10.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.55. The third support level lies at $9.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 429.59 million has total of 46,607K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 320,010 K in contrast with the sum of 21,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,050 K and last quarter income was 4,800 K.