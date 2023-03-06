Search
admin
admin

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) soared 1.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On March 03, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $75.12, higher 1.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.30 and dropped to $74.55 before settling in for the closing price of $73.74. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 54000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.42 million. That was better than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.73. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.47. Second resistance stands at $75.76. The third major resistance level sits at $76.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.97.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,249,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,554 M according to its annual income of 12,420 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) hike of 27.09% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.29, soaring 33.65% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Nucor Corporation (NUE) kicked off at the price of $178.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
March 03, 2023, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) trading session started at the price of $177.29, that was 1.47% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.14 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) stock priced at $26.98. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.