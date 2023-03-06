RVMD (Revolution Medicines Inc.) climbed 8.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $22.99, up 8.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.99 and dropped to $22.93 before settling in for the closing price of $23.40. Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has traded in a range of $14.08-$31.37.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $87.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.25 million.

The firm has a total of 246 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.71, operating margin of -730.01, and the pretax margin is -704.14.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Revolution Medicines Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 27,986. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,220 shares at a rate of $22.94, taking the stock ownership to the 287,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s insider sold 1,220 for $22.94, making the entire transaction worth $27,985. This insider now owns 61,292 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.84) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -702.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revolution Medicines Inc., RVMD], we can find that recorded value of 3.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.85. The third major resistance level sits at $29.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.53.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.12 billion has total of 90,492K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,390 K in contrast with the sum of -187,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,360 K and last quarter income was -73,330 K.