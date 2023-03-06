Search
Shaun Noe
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) average volume reaches $13.86M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $88.67, up 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.85 and dropped to $87.88 before settling in for the closing price of $89.03. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $59.43-$110.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.40%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52045 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.76) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.47 million, its volume of 9.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 76.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.47 in the near term. At $91.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $92.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 440.22 billion has total of 5,186,076K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,881 M in contrast with the sum of 34,072 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,931 M and last quarter income was 9,428 M.

Investors must take note of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) performance last week, which was -9.30%.

Sana Meer -
Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.80, plunging -5.22% from the previous...
Read more

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
March 03, 2023, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) trading session started at the price of $16.10, that was 3.38% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that Wayfair Inc.’s volume has hit 3.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On March 03, 2023, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) opened at $39.14, higher 4.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

