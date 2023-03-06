The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) soared 0.14 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) stock priced at $35.80, up 0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.82 and dropped to $35.32 before settling in for the closing price of $35.65. IPG’s price has ranged from $25.14 to $39.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $383.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58400 employees.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 228,088. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,425 shares at a rate of $35.50, taking the stock ownership to the 31,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO sold 71,020 for $35.61, making the entire transaction worth $2,529,022. This insider now owns 584,012 shares in total.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 11.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s (IPG) raw stochastic average was set at 72.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.91 in the near term. At $36.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.91.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.73 billion, the company has a total of 385,108K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,928 M while annual income is 938,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,986 M while its latest quarter income was 297,200 K.