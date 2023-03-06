The Progressive Corporation (PGR) average volume reaches $2.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) stock priced at $143.75, up 2.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.70 and dropped to $143.14 before settling in for the closing price of $142.25. PGR’s price has ranged from $102.29 to $144.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -79.10%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55100 employees.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 397,442. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 2,806 shares at a rate of $141.64, taking the stock ownership to the 36,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for $141.64, making the entire transaction worth $131,725. This insider now owns 29,111 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.64% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Progressive Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Looking closely at The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.89. However, in the short run, The Progressive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.49. Second resistance stands at $147.37. The third major resistance level sits at $149.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $141.37.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.26 billion, the company has a total of 585,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,611 M while annual income is 721,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,470 M while its latest quarter income was 826,400 K.