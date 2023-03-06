Under Armour Inc. (UAA) soared 0.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on March 03, 2023, with Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) stock priced at $10.04, up 0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.11 and dropped to $9.895 before settling in for the closing price of $9.97. UAA’s price has ranged from $6.38 to $18.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -23.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -116.50%. With a float of $381.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 650,689. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 69,823 shares at a rate of $9.32, taking the stock ownership to the 260,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.60, making the entire transaction worth $240,085. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.19% during the next five years compared to -42.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) saw its 5-day average volume 7.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.14 in the near term. At $10.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.71.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.17 billion, the company has a total of 443,589K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,683 M while annual income is 360,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,582 M while its latest quarter income was 121,620 K.