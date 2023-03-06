Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) posted a 6.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $137.56, up 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.29 and dropped to $137.12 before settling in for the closing price of $139.23. Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has traded in a range of $82.60-$150.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.20%. With a float of $368.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9716 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.17, operating margin of +9.60, and the pretax margin is +8.66.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 236,521. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $135.16, taking the stock ownership to the 165,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,770,919. This insider now owns 569,786 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.37) by $1.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 54.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.12, a number that is poised to hit 6.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Looking closely at Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.59. However, in the short run, Valero Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $143.27. Second resistance stands at $145.36. The third major resistance level sits at $148.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $132.93.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 51.68 billion has total of 385,523K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,383 M in contrast with the sum of 11,528 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,746 M and last quarter income was 3,113 M.