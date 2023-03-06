VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is 14.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $9.68, up 3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.99 and dropped to $9.5942 before settling in for the closing price of $9.61. Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has traded in a range of $6.47-$14.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.10%. With a float of $54.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.58, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +0.35.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of VIZIO Holding Corp. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 219,721. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 19,933 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 491,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 67 for $11.10, making the entire transaction worth $744. This insider now owns 510,419 shares in total.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.02 while generating a return on equity of -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

The latest stats from [VIZIO Holding Corp., VZIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was superior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.24. The third major resistance level sits at $10.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. The third support level lies at $9.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 194,450K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,124 M in contrast with the sum of -39,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 435,000 K and last quarter income was 2,000 K.