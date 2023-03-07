Search
Shaun Noe
-0.40% percent quarterly performance for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

On March 06, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) opened at $2.74, lower -8.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. Price fluctuations for CAN have ranged from $1.87 to $6.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 946.70% at the time writing. With a float of $137.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 346 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Looking closely at Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.18. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.69. Second resistance stands at $2.86. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,502K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 389.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 782,520 K according to its annual income of 313,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,510 K and its income totaled 8,590 K.

