Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$1.02M in average volume shows that Teekay Corporation (TK) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $6.27, down -4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $5.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.41. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has traded in a range of $2.54-$6.43.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.50%. With a float of $70.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.03 million.

The firm has a total of 4150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teekay Corporation’s (TK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teekay Corporation, TK], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.45. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.56.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 597.13 million has total of 101,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,190 M in contrast with the sum of 78,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 393,480 K and last quarter income was 39,100 K.

