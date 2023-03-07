$207.02M in average volume shows that Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is heading in the right direction

March 03, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.2156, that was 2.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.223 and dropped to $0.2103 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.18 – $4.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.20%. With a float of $1.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 4,726,276. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 14,937,660 shares at a rate of $0.32, taking the stock ownership to the 113,665,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $0.33, making the entire transaction worth $33,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 162.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 208.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5897. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2246. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2301. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2373. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2119, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2047. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1992.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 1,747,209K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 373.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -739,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -376,280 K.