3.67% volatility in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $94.94, up 5.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.875 and dropped to $93.74 before settling in for the closing price of $89.74. WMS’s price has ranged from $79.90 to $153.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.50%. With a float of $55.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 58,690. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of this company sold 614 shares at a rate of $95.59, taking the stock ownership to the 4,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 1,710 for $93.41, making the entire transaction worth $159,726. This insider now owns 5,214 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.85.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.63 in the near term. At $100.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.57 billion, the company has a total of 81,233K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,769 M while annual income is 271,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 655,170 K while its latest quarter income was 82,040 K.