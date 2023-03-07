360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) last year’s performance of 11.29% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.70, plunging -5.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.78 and dropped to $20.70 before settling in for the closing price of $21.98. Within the past 52 weeks, QFIN’s price has moved between $9.47 and $25.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.80%. With a float of $153.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2129 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.04, operating margin of +40.79, and the pretax margin is +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.71.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Looking closely at 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.48. However, in the short run, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.42. Second resistance stands at $22.14. The third major resistance level sits at $22.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.26.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.75 billion based on 155,243K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,611 M and income totals 907,280 K. The company made 582,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 139,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.