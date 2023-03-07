5.24% volatility in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 06, 2023, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) opened at $3.60, lower -3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Price fluctuations for TTI have ranged from $2.98 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -5.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 143.70% at the time writing. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.52, operating margin of +4.12, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 8,375. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.35, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Sr. Vice President bought 7,500 for $3.40, making the entire transaction worth $25,500. This insider now owns 7,500 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

The latest stats from [TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.85 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.66. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are currently 128,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 435.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 388,270 K according to its annual income of 103,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 135,010 K and its income totaled 280 K.