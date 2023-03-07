7.14% volatility in REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 06, 2023, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) trading session started at the price of $0.3998, that was -5.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for REE has been $0.29 – $2.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

In an organization with 270 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward REE Automotive Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4457, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8668. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4061. Second resistance stands at $0.4231. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3761, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3631. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3461.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are 323,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 125.78 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -505,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -33,452 K.