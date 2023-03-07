7.68% percent quarterly performance for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $47.79, up 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.675 and dropped to $47.54 before settling in for the closing price of $47.79. Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has traded in a range of $33.10-$48.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 119.60%. With a float of $826.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.80, operating margin of +20.98, and the pretax margin is +21.02.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 933,445. In this transaction Senior VP & CHRO of this company sold 20,538 shares at a rate of $45.45, taking the stock ownership to the 48,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s President, HVAC sold 213,353 for $45.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,665,446. This insider now owns 97,285 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Looking closely at Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), its last 5-days average volume was 6.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.59. However, in the short run, Carrier Global Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.86. Second resistance stands at $49.33. The third major resistance level sits at $49.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.59.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.92 billion has total of 834,188K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,421 M in contrast with the sum of 3,534 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,105 M and last quarter income was 270,000 K.