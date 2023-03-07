-8.62% percent quarterly performance for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.294, plunging -5.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.307 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, FRGT’s price has moved between $0.18 and $3.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.00%. With a float of $8.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.66 million, its volume of 3.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 204.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8867. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3007 in the near term. At $0.3173, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3277. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2737, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2467.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.10 million based on 10,172K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,474 K and income totals -2,150 K.