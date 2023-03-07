Search
A look at AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $63.76, down -3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.99 and dropped to $61.26 before settling in for the closing price of $63.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AER has traded in a range of $37.20-$66.85.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -145.00%. With a float of $239.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 641 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.46, operating margin of +45.12, and the pretax margin is -14.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of AerCap Holdings N.V. is 2.71%, while institutional ownership is 98.94%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.38) by $0.83. This company achieved a net margin of -10.74 while generating a return on equity of -4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to -19.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (AER) raw stochastic average was set at 75.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.31 in the near term. At $65.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.85.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.52 billion has total of 245,395K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,224 M in contrast with the sum of 1,001 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,724 M and last quarter income was 439,960 K.

