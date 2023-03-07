A look at Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) stock priced at $1.15, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. UP’s price has ranged from $0.98 to $3.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -66.70%. With a float of $223.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.96, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -16.51.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 283,897. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 273,504 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $171,414. This insider now owns 14,851,599 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.91 while generating a return on equity of -40.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Looking closely at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6675. However, in the short run, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1833. Second resistance stands at $1.2467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 274.75 million, the company has a total of 247,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,194 M while annual income is -190,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 420,360 K while its latest quarter income was -86,840 K.