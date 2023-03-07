A major move is in the offing as Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) market cap hits 1.01 billion

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) stock priced at $6.64, down -3.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.67 and dropped to $6.41 before settling in for the closing price of $6.67. UUUU’s price has ranged from $4.69 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.70%. With a float of $153.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.31 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Fuels Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 72.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.77. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.08.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 157,683K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,180 K while annual income is 1,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,930 K while its latest quarter income was -9,170 K.