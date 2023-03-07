Search
Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) market cap hits 1.56 billion

Analyst Insights

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $3.81, down -3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.87 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has traded in a range of $2.35-$9.07.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -272.70%. With a float of $280.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.20 million.

The firm has a total of 622 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.81, operating margin of +1.09, and the pretax margin is -9.69.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Equinox Gold Corp. is 7.84%, while institutional ownership is 48.94%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.13 while generating a return on equity of -4.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -272.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38 and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equinox Gold Corp., EQX], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.56 billion has total of 312,134K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 952,200 K in contrast with the sum of -106,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,300 K and last quarter income was 22,600 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

