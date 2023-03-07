Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Niu Technologies (NIU) market cap hits 317.37 million

Markets

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.38, plunging -5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.42 and dropped to $4.04 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Within the past 52 weeks, NIU’s price has moved between $2.57 and $11.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 59.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 702 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Niu Technologies (NIU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Looking closely at Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 317.37 million based on 76,840K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 581,320 K and income totals 35,440 K. The company made 162,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410 K in sales during its previous quarter.

