A major move is in the offing as Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) market cap hits 721.90 million

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 7.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, PGY’s price has moved between $0.57 and $34.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.00%. With a float of $451.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 25.09%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -45.89 while generating a return on equity of -72.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.81 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1867 in the near term. At $1.2333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 721.90 million based on 654,407K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 748,930 K and income totals -302,320 K. The company made 192,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.