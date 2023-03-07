A major move is in the offing as PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) market cap hits 84.37 billion

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $76.94, up 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.76 and dropped to $76.36 before settling in for the closing price of $76.29. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has traded in a range of $66.39-$122.92.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.60%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 29900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.30, operating margin of +13.24, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,985,306. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 26,065 shares at a rate of $76.17, taking the stock ownership to the 395,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s insider sold 150 for $94.95, making the entire transaction worth $14,242. This insider now owns 8,927 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.59% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PayPal Holdings Inc., PYPL], we can find that recorded value of 8.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.37. The third major resistance level sits at $78.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.77.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 84.37 billion has total of 1,131,373K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,518 M in contrast with the sum of 2,419 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,383 M and last quarter income was 921,000 K.