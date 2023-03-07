A major move is in the offing as Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) market cap hits 22.50 billion

March 06, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) trading session started at the price of $31.695, that was -1.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.79 and dropped to $30.955 before settling in for the closing price of $31.66. A 52-week range for WY has been $26.64 – $41.73.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.10%. With a float of $725.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9264 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.26, operating margin of +30.45, and the pretax margin is +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weyerhaeuser Company stocks. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 64,800. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 567,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $38.76, making the entire transaction worth $135,660. This insider now owns 30,746 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.41 million, its volume of 4.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.56 in the near term. At $32.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.89.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are 732,347K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.50 billion. As of now, sales total 10,184 M while income totals 1,880 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,823 M while its last quarter net income were 11,000 K.