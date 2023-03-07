BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is 23.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

March 06, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) trading session started at the price of $3.22. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. A 52-week range for BBAI has been $0.58 – $16.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.60%. With a float of $17.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 665 workers is very important to gauge.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 4,016. In this transaction Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of this company sold 4,462 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chief Corp. Dev. Officer sold 20,538 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,177. This insider now owns 6,805 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

The latest stats from [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.34 million was inferior to 10.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 255.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are 141,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 400.90 million. As of now, sales total 145,580 K while income totals -123,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,650 K while its last quarter net income were -16,110 K.