Steve Mayer

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.19 million

March 06, 2023, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) trading session started at the price of $6.85, that was 27.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.94 and dropped to $6.4231 before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. A 52-week range for BIVI has been $1.33 – $14.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.90%. With a float of $7.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BioVie Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 67.47%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.66 in the near term. At $10.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.63.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

There are 34,988K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 279.79 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -26,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,690 K.

