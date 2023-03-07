Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) 20 Days SMA touches 12.95%: The odds favor the bear

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.55, plunging -0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.585 and dropped to $7.425 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. Within the past 52 weeks, BORR’s price has moved between $2.45 and $7.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.10%. With a float of $180.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.26 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.06, operating margin of +5.77, and the pretax margin is -62.10.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 50.65%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -65.98 while generating a return on equity of -33.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 1.99 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.60 in the near term. At $7.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.28.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 152,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 443,800 K and income totals -292,800 K. The company made 148,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.