Can Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) drop of -7.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 06, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $1.35, that was -5.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3878 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $1.25 – $208.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -311.60%. With a float of $4.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

The latest stats from [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8569, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.9609. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3652. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4304. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4730. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2574, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2148. The third support level lies at $1.1496 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 1,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.36 million. As of now, sales total 7,580 K while income totals -32,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,420 K while its last quarter net income were -4,890 K.

