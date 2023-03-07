Search
Can Nano Dimension Ltd.'s (NNDM) hike of 5.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

March 06, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $3.12, that was -0.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $3.07 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.06 – $3.98.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 212,456K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 795.44 million. As of now, sales total 10,490 K while income totals -200,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,000 K while its last quarter net income were -66,930 K.

