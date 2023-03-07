Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is expecting 2.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $19.50, down -1.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.59 and dropped to $18.96 before settling in for the closing price of $19.41. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has traded in a range of $14.51-$28.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 22.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.20%. With a float of $53.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4353 employees.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 95.34%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.70% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

Looking closely at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. However, in the short run, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.51. Second resistance stands at $19.87. The third major resistance level sits at $20.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.25.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.69 billion has total of 104,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 876,300 K in contrast with the sum of 75,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 425,200 K and last quarter income was 99,460 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Griffon Corporation (GFF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.37% last month.

Sana Meer -
March 06, 2023, Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) trading session started at the price of $37.89, that was -5.29% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) last year’s performance of -76.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
On March 06, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $0.6899, lower -8.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,349 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) stock priced at $11.93, up 6.54% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.