CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.83 million

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.64, plunging -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $6.2223 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. Within the past 52 weeks, PRTS’s price has moved between $3.91 and $9.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -437.70%. With a float of $50.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1529 employees.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 150,552. In this transaction Director of this company bought 24,600 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 66,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 for $5.28, making the entire transaction worth $47,520. This insider now owns 29,283 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Looking closely at CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.56. However, in the short run, CarParts.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.59. Second resistance stands at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.75.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 336.42 million based on 54,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 582,440 K and income totals -10,340 K. The company made 164,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -950 K in sales during its previous quarter.