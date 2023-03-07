Search
Sana Meer
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) 20 Days SMA touches -2.44%: The odds favor the bear

March 06, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) trading session started at the price of $15.40, that was -2.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.45 and dropped to $14.9297 before settling in for the closing price of $15.45. A 52-week range for CPRX has been $6.15 – $22.11.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.10%. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 99,718. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,918 shares at a rate of $16.85, taking the stock ownership to the 30,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $17.34, making the entire transaction worth $346,740. This insider now owns 553,791 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.45 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.39 in the near term. At $15.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are 104,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.56 billion. As of now, sales total 140,830 K while income totals 39,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,240 K while its last quarter net income were 22,750 K.

