CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 23.72%

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) stock priced at $3.01, up 5.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. CVM’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.40%. With a float of $41.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CEL-SCI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.31 in the near term. At $3.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.17 million, the company has a total of 43,739K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,850 K.