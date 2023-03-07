Search
admin
admin

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 23.72%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on March 06, 2023, with CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) stock priced at $3.01, up 5.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. CVM’s price has ranged from $1.88 to $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.40%. With a float of $41.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.20%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CEL-SCI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.31 in the near term. At $3.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.17 million, the company has a total of 43,739K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,850 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,094 M

Shaun Noe -
March 06, 2023, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) trading session started at the price of $1.91, that was -5.21% drop from the session before....
Read more

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is expecting -76.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On March 06, 2023, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) opened at $0.9155, lower -8.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

GPC (Genuine Parts Company) climbed 1.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $171.80, up 1.05% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.