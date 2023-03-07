CLX (The Clorox Company) dropped -2.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) kicked off on March 06, 2023, at the price of $155.24, down -2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.93 and dropped to $151.84 before settling in for the closing price of $155.83. Over the past 52 weeks, CLX has traded in a range of $120.50-$160.59.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.10%. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

The firm has a total of 9000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.38% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Clorox Company’s (CLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 130.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Clorox Company, CLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $154.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.36. The third major resistance level sits at $158.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $146.51.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.86 billion has total of 123,525K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,107 M in contrast with the sum of 462,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,715 M and last quarter income was 99,000 K.