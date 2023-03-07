ConocoPhillips (COP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 19,262 M

On March 03, 2023, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) opened at $106.27, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.0796 and dropped to $105.815 before settling in for the closing price of $108.33. Price fluctuations for COP have ranged from $76.71 to $137.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 21.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 140.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.70, operating margin of +32.63, and the pretax margin is +35.92.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ConocoPhillips is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 494,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,800 shares at a rate of $103.00, taking the stock ownership to the 27,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $103.00, making the entire transaction worth $123,600. This insider now owns 6,900 shares in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.81) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +23.69 while generating a return on equity of 39.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.49% during the next five years compared to 65.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ConocoPhillips (COP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) saw its 5-day average volume 6.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, ConocoPhillips’s (COP) raw stochastic average was set at 15.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.87 in the near term. At $111.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,218,776K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 132.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,156 M according to its annual income of 18,680 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,262 M and its income totaled 3,249 M.