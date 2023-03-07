Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) volume exceeds 1.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 06, 2023, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) opened at $21.08, higher 10.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.77 and dropped to $20.83 before settling in for the closing price of $19.20. Price fluctuations for CORT have ranged from $17.19 to $30.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $95.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 299 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.66, operating margin of +28.03, and the pretax margin is +28.91.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 15,800. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $25.28, taking the stock ownership to the 56,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 186 for $26.03, making the entire transaction worth $4,842. This insider now owns 21,143 shares in total.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +25.20 while generating a return on equity of 23.08.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Looking closely at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (CORT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.47. However, in the short run, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.70. Second resistance stands at $22.21. The third major resistance level sits at $22.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.82.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Key Stats

There are currently 107,899K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 365,980 K according to its annual income of 112,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 101,730 K and its income totaled 31,400 K.