Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) posted a 0.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) on March 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $106.86, plunging -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.86 and dropped to $104.87 before settling in for the closing price of $106.00. Within the past 52 weeks, DLR’s price has moved between $85.76 and $153.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 13.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.90%. With a float of $287.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3412 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 508,200. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 4,235 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL sold 1,000 for $115.00, making the entire transaction worth $115,000. This insider now owns 10,975 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Looking closely at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 53.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $114.57. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.50. Second resistance stands at $107.67. The third major resistance level sits at $108.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.52.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.83 billion based on 291,157K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,692 M and income totals 377,870 K. The company made 1,233 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.