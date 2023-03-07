Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.70%

March 06, 2023, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) trading session started at the price of $2.31, that was -9.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. A 52-week range for DPRO has been $0.50 – $3.84.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.20%. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Draganfly Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 2.88%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

The latest stats from [Draganfly Inc., DPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.79. The third support level lies at $1.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

There are 33,198K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 93.52 million. As of now, sales total 5,630 K while income totals -12,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,440 K while its last quarter net income were -4,090 K.